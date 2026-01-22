Trump Unveils Global ‘Board of Peace’ in Davos, Appoints Self as Chairman

United States President Donald Trump has officially signed the charter for the newly established “Board of Peace,” an international body designed to resolve conflicts worldwide, while simultaneously appointing himself as its chairman. The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Okay News reports that during the event, Trump described the initiative as potentially “one of the most consequential bodies ever created.” While the board was originally conceived to oversee the post-war reconstruction of Gaza, its mandate has since been significantly expanded to address global geopolitical crises. “It’s my enormous honor to serve as its chairman. I take it very seriously,” Trump stated.

The President will lead a hierarchy that includes a “founding executive board” featuring high-profile figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The initiative has drawn a mixed response from the international community. While nations such as Russia, Israel, Armenia, and Azerbaijan have signed the charter, key Western allies like France and Norway have declined the invitation. These nations have cited concerns regarding how the Board of Peace would operate alongside the United Nations and the potential risks it poses to established international diplomacy.

Critics have also raised alarms regarding the board’s financial structure. Members serve three-year terms, after which they are reportedly required to contribute $1 billion to retain their seats—a stipulation that has sparked debate over transparency and the potential for corruption. Despite the criticism, Trump insists the board is “running beautifully” under the guidance of “incredible young people.”