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WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump has vowed to strike Iran “hard” following the first exchange of military fire between the two nations in weeks.

The statement followed a series of military actions over the weekend, where US forces carried out strikes on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz on August 30, 2026, to prevent the placement of naval mines. Okay News reports that Iran retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks targeting US military assets and locations in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking briefy to a Fox News reporter on August 31, 2026, President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to hit them hard. There will be a response.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent separately stated at a G20 meeting in North Carolina that Washington would maintain economic measures against Tehran, noting that a turning point in the economic pressure campaign could arrive within weeks or months.

State media in Iran reported that three people died and several others sustained injuries during the US military attack on Larak. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed its ballistic missile attacks caused heavy damage to two US air bases in Jordan, though President Donald Trump stated that US forces intercepted all targeting missiles save for one deemed non-threatening. Jordan’s military confirmed intercepting eight missiles within its airspace.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian advocated for diplomatic resolution during a summit in Kyrgyzstan on August 31, 2026, stating, “We continue to strive for a path of agreement and understanding, and we believe that continuing the war is neither in our interest, nor in the interest of the region,” adding that “the solution to the existing problems is dialogue and cooperation.”

Additionally, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed state television, stating, “the solution is completely clear and straightforward: the United States must return to its commitments. In that case, everything can be put back on the right track.”

The conflict remains ongoing alongside continuous maritime disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, where the UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed a commercial tanker sustained strikes from three unidentified projectiles off the coast of Oman late August 31, 2026.