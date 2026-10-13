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Tupac Murder: Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Sentenced to 40 Years to Life

A Las Vegas judge has sentenced Duane “Keffe D” Davis to 40 years to life for organising Tupac Shakur’s murder. His lawyer says he plans to appeal.

By Damilola A.
Published
Duane Davis in a dark jail uniform and handcuffs beside a uniformed officer in court.
Duane Davis in court. Photo: Supplied.

Former street gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, for organising the 1996 killing of American rapper Tupac Shakur.

Judge Carli Kierny imposed the sentence in Las Vegas, in the United States state of Nevada. Davis, 63, was convicted of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Okay News reports that the jury returned its guilty verdict on August 31, nearly 30 years after Shakur was fatally shot near the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutors said Davis arranged the attack in retaliation for the beating of his nephew, Orlando Anderson, by Shakur and members of the rapper’s entourage at the MGM Grand casino on September 7, 1996.

The prosecution’s case was that Davis obtained a gun and passed it to other occupants of a white Cadillac before the shooting. He was prosecuted for organising the killing, and prosecutors did not accuse him of firing the shots.

Shakur was travelling in a car driven by Marion “Suge” Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, when the Cadillac pulled alongside and shots were fired. The rapper died six days later, on September 13, 1996, aged 25. Knight survived.

Davis was arrested in 2023. Investigators drew on accounts he gave to police and in public, including his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, to build the case.

His defence challenged the reliability of those accounts and argued that he had exaggerated his role for financial gain. The defence also pointed to the lack of physical evidence linking him to the shooting.

Davis remains the only person charged and convicted in Shakur’s killing. The three other people alleged to have been in the Cadillac have since died.

Defence lawyer Michael Sanft said he plans to appeal Davis’s conviction.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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