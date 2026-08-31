Tupac Murder: Ex-Gang Boss Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Found Guilty

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LAS VEGAS, United States – A Nevada jury has found former street gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, delivering the first criminal conviction in a cold case that captivated the global music industry for nearly three decades, the Clark County District Court announced on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The jury found the 63-year-old guilty of one count of murder with a deadly weapon following hours of deliberation in Las Vegas, concluding that Davis commanded and facilitated the lethal ambush on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, which led to Shakur’s death six days later at the age of 25.

Okay News reports that Davis, dressed in a dark suit, displayed little visible emotion as the guilty verdict was read aloud in the packed courtroom, though he subsequently notified the court of his intention to lodge a formal appeal against the judgment.

Shakur’s surviving relatives and close friends broke down in tears and embraced prosecutors in the gallery upon hearing the verdict, bringing an emotional conclusion to a long-standing quest for legal accountability in the iconic rapper’s death.

During the multi-day trial, prosecutors established that Davis, as a high-ranking shot caller for the South Side Compton Crips, masterminded the assassination as immediate retaliation after Shakur, Death Row Records executive Marion “Suge” Knight, and their associates engaged in a physical brawl with Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, inside the MGM Grand hotel lobby hours earlier.

Lead prosecutor Binu Palal presented critical evidence demonstrating that Davis secured the firearm, rode in the front passenger seat of the white Cadillac used in the shooting, and handed the weapon to Anderson in the back seat to fire the fatal rounds into Knight’s BMW at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Central to the prosecution’s case were Davis’ own repeated public admissions over the past two decades, including a recorded 2008 proffer interview with law enforcement, his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, and multiple television and podcast interviews in which he detailed his operational role in the killing.

“He’s the shot caller — in every instance in every iteration he’s the leader of the South Side Crips,” Palal told jurors during closing arguments. “When you have the shot caller sitting shotgun when shots are fired, there’s no doubt he’s responsible.”

The defense team, led by attorney Michael Sanft, urged jurors to acquit Davis, arguing that his past statements were fabricated exaggerations designed to exploit Shakur’s fame and generate commercial profits from book sales and media appearances rather than an accurate historical account.

Rejecting the defense’s claims of commercial embellishment, the jury affirmed Davis’ criminal culpability under Nevada’s accomplice liability laws, which hold individuals who aid, abet, or conspire in a homicide equally responsible with the shooter.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny scheduled Davis’ formal sentencing hearing for October 13, 2026, remanding him into custody pending the determination of his sentence.