Türkiye Targets $5 Billion Trade Volume With Nigeria During Tinubu Visit

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a target of $5 billion in bilateral trade volume with Nigeria during a joint press briefing with Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital city.

The announcement came amid President Tinubu’s state visit to Türkiye, where both leaders reviewed ties and identified new cooperation areas in trade, investment, energy, education, and defence.

Okay News reports that Erdogan stated discussions to achieve the $5 billion trade volume goal had already started. He announced the creation of a Joint Economy and Trade Committee to speed up investment growth and commercial ties between the two nations.

Erdogan noted the countries had conducted a broad review of relations across multiple sectors. He said the new committee would play a key role in reaching the trade target. The Turkish leader praised Nigeria’s reform efforts and the strong political commitment shown by the Nigerian delegation.

Nigeria’s President Tinubu thanked Türkiye for its openness and readiness to deepen ties in strategic sectors. He stressed the importance of building an inclusive economy that benefits vulnerable groups and addresses social and security issues. Tinubu highlighted partnerships to combat terrorism and destabilising forces. He also commended Erdogan’s efforts in global peace, citing Türkiye’s role in Somalia.

Erdogan expressed optimism about cooperation between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and Nigerian partners. He pledged Türkiye’s support to Nigeria in fighting terrorism in the Sahel region, including sharing experience in military training and intelligence. He added that talks with Turkish defence firms were expected to produce results.

The leaders signed nine cooperation agreements covering diaspora, diplomatic training, education, defence, infrastructure, social inclusion, and social services.

In May 2025, Türkiye’s government stated that three Turkish companies had invested about $272 million in various Nigerian states.