Two Mass Shootings Kill 27 in South Africa Tavern and Township

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – At least 27 people have been killed and 26 others injured after heavily armed gunmen unleashed separate mass shootings hours apart at a tavern near Johannesburg and outside an entertainment venue near Cape Town, triggering nationwide manhunts and escalating public alarm over organized violent crime, international security correspondents reported from Johannesburg on Sunday morning, September 27, 2026.

The bloodshed represents one of the deadliest weekends of gun violence recorded in South Africa in recent years, illustrating the persistent challenge posed by heavily armed criminal syndicates, illicit weapon smuggling pipelines, and rival gang feuds across high-density urban townships.

Okay News reports that the first attack occurred on Saturday evening in Wedela township, near Carletonville, approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Johannesburg, when eight suspects armed with high-caliber rifles and handguns stormed a licensed local bar.

According to the South African Police Service, the assailants opened fire indiscriminately on patrons gathered outside the establishment before advancing inside the venue, discharging dozens of rounds into the crowd, torching two vehicles parked along the roadway, and fleeing the scene in getaway cars.

The Gauteng provincial police command confirmed that 17 people—comprising 13 men and four women—succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds, while emergency medical personnel transported 15 critically injured victims to regional trauma hospitals across the West Rand district.

Briefing journalists at the crime scene in Wedela, Gauteng Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, disclosed that tactical investigators have established actionable leads regarding the identities and vehicle descriptions of several suspects, pointing to a potential gang retaliation dispute originating from an armed confrontation in the area last month.

In a second mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m., gunmen opened fire outside a grocery store and night venue in the Lwandle township near Strand, approximately 45 kilometers east of Cape Town in the Western Cape.

Western Cape police authorities reported that five victims died instantly at the scene, while five others passed away shortly after arriving at nearby medical facilities, bringing the death toll from the Lwandle attack to 10, with 11 other people sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

No arrests had been executed in connection with either massacre as of Sunday midday, with specialized task teams from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, deployed alongside forensic specialists and provincial anti-gang units to track down the perpetrators.

The weekend massacres follow days after another armed assault claimed 11 lives in KwaZulu-Natal, where three gunmen invaded a private home in the KwaMakhutha township south of Durban, killing 11 people, including a pregnant woman, before vanishing into the surrounding settlements.

South Africa continues to register one of the highest per capita homicide rates globally, recording approximately 60 murders every day in a nation of 62 million people, with gun-related fatalities increasingly tied to turf wars between rival drug cartels and syndicates competing for control over illegal artisanal gold mining operations.

The wave of massacres places fresh scrutiny on the internal security blueprint of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who earlier warned that organized violent crime constitutes the most immediate threat to South Africa’s constitutional democracy, social stability, and economic development, following joint army and police deployments ordered earlier this year to stabilize the country’s most volatile metropolitan precincts.