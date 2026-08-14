Two Osun Governorship Candidates Withdraw, Endorse Adeleke

OSOGBO, Nigeria – Two governorship candidates in Osun State, Adebayo Simon Adewale of the Allied Peoples Movement and Adedamola Adebayo of the Peoples Democratic Party, withdrew from the race on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and endorsed the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the election on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Okay News reports that Adebayo Simon Adewale announced his withdrawal at a press conference in Osogbo following consultations with leaders and supporters of the Allied Peoples Movement.

Adebayo Simon Adewale said: “I, Adebayo Simon Adewale, the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement in Osun governorship election 2026, after deep reflection and extensive consultation with party leaders, supporters and stakeholders, have decided to withdraw from the Osun State governorship election.” He added: “Having carefully assessed the situation, I believe Governor Adeleke Ademola deserves another term to consolidate the progress of his administration as recorded.”

Adebayo Simon Adewale called on his supporters to back the incumbent governor, saying: “Accordingly, I hereby declare my full support for the re-election of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, and I call all my supporters, members of Allied Peoples Movement, and the good people of Osun to join me in supporting the election.” He said: “This decision is about the future of Osun. Politicians should always serve the people, and today I have chosen the path that I believe will best advance peace, stability, development, and the collective interest of our state.”

In a separate press briefing in Osogbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adedamola Adebayo, who is popularly known as Fryo, also announced his withdrawal and endorsement of Ademola Adeleke. Adedamola Adebayo said: “I, Honourable Adedamola Adebayo, known as Fryo, hereby endorse His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.” He added: “I encourage all PDP members, supporters and structure to share this position peacefully. Support the emergence of Ademola Adeleke as the governor till 2030.”

The withdrawals came less than 48 hours before the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026. Ademola Adeleke is contesting the election on the platform of the Accord Party, while Bola Oyebamiji is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and Najeem Salaam is the candidate of the African Democratic Congress.