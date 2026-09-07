Tyson Fury Calls Out Oleksandr Usyk For November Rematch

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LONDON, United Kingdom — Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Oleksandr Usyk for a third heavyweight fight in November 2026, stating that he is actively seeking a new opponent.

Okay News reports that Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Sunday, September 6, 2026, while questioning whether British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua would face him.

The former boxing world heavyweight champion had previously stated in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that his proposed bout against Anthony Joshua would take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the post, which featured a image set against the city skyline, Tyson Fury wrote: “What a place NYC, and what a venue MSG, and what a fight Fury vs AJ, the land of opportunity.” He added: “What a weekend away for the lads on the piss in NYC. Iconic! Not long now, guys.”

In his subsequent post on Sunday, September 6, 2026, Tyson Fury labeled Anthony Joshua “weak-minded” and addressed Oleksandr Usyk, who has won two previous bouts against Tyson Fury and is currently working with Anthony Joshua as part of his training team.

“This will only lead me to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk,” Tyson Fury said. “Oleksandr, you’re his [Joshua’s] trainer and his sensei, and you know he is weak-minded… and that he would never fight the Gypsy King, which you have had the guts to do twice. You got the decision last time; fair play to you.”

Tyson Fury added: “Good luck to you; let’s do it again. Let’s run it back in November. The ball is now in your court… do you want to fight me this year, 2026, or are you calling it quits? Let me know because I am now looking for a new opponent.”

Contracts for a heavyweight contest targeting November 20, 2026, were previously signed with the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh. No official confirmation has been issued regarding whether the bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will proceed.