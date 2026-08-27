UBA Names Emmanuel Nnorom Group Chairman as Tony Elumelu Retires

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LAGOS, Nigeria – United Bank for Africa Plc welcomed Emmanuel Nnorom as its new Group Chairman on Wednesday, following his official assumption of the role on August 21, 2026.

Okay News reports that United Bank for Africa Plc announced the transition in a post on its social media platforms, noting that Nnorom succeeded Tony Elumelu, who retired after completing the maximum tenure permitted for non-executive directors under Central Bank of Nigeria corporate governance guidelines.

Welcoming him to the position, United Bank for Africa Plc said, “We welcome Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom as the new Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc.” The bank described him as “A seasoned business leader and chartered accountant with over four decades of experience.” The bank added, “With his wealth of experience and understanding of UBA’s journey, Mr. Nnorom takes the helm at an important moment in the Group’s continued growth across Africa and beyond,”

Nnorom spent more than eight years in senior leadership positions within the bank, including as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Africa, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Group Executive Office, Executive Director of Finance, Executive Director of Risk, and Group Chief Financial Officer, before joining the board as a Non-Executive Director in 2024.

Outside the bank, Nnorom served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation Plc between September 2014 and May 2017, and became the Group Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings in June 2017. His banking career also includes senior management positions at Standard Trust Bank, Diamond Bank, NUB International Bank, and Liberty Merchant Bank.

Nnorom is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and completed executive leadership and management programmes at Templeton College, Oxford.