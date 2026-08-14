EUROPE – Ride-hailing company Uber and Chinese autonomous vehicle maker Pony AI plan to deploy 2,000 self-driving taxis across four European cities as they expand their partnership in the growing robotaxi market.

The companies have not yet named the four cities or announced when the vehicles will begin operating, saying details will be released in stages. Okay News reports that the expanded partnership gives Pony AI a clearer path to deploying its self-driving technology at commercial scale through Uber’s ride-hailing platform.

Under the planned arrangement, Pony AI will provide the autonomous driving technology, while Uber will make the robotaxis available through its platform. Local partners may handle fleet operations such as maintenance, cleaning and charging.

The companies said ownership of the robotaxis could vary from one market to another, with different local partners potentially owning the vehicles.

Uber has partnered with more than 30 autonomous vehicle companies in recent years as it seeks to expand beyond traditional ride-hailing services and establish a presence in the emerging self-driving taxi industry.

Pony AI, based in Guangzhou, China, currently operates robotaxi services in four Chinese cities and has worked with local transport authorities as it expands its international operations.

The company has also been pursuing opportunities in Europe and the Middle East, including Qatar, as it seeks to take its autonomous vehicles into overseas markets.

Uber and Pony AI first partnered in May 2025, initially focusing on the Middle East. Earlier this year, they announced plans to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb, Croatia, in partnership with local autonomous vehicle company Verne.

The planned European expansion comes as technology companies and transport operators compete to establish commercial self-driving taxi services in major markets.