Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAGOS, Nigeria – Global ride-hailing pioneer Uber Technologies Inc. has officially ceased operations in Nigeria after 12 years in the country, simultaneously announcing the elimination of roughly 3,300 corporate positions globally as it redirects capital to accelerate its transition toward driverless Artificial Intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicle technologies, the company confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The exit marks the end of an era for Nigeria’s urban mobility ecosystem, where Uber first launched in Lagos in 2014 before expanding to Abuja, introducing on-demand ride booking, cashless transactions, and gig-economy flexible earnings to thousands of drivers across the nation.

Okay News reports that the decision follows a comprehensive operational review amid mounting subnational economic headwinds, escalating vehicle maintenance costs, elevated fuel pump prices, and recurring disputes with local driver unions over platform commission rates.

In a direct notification sent to riders and driver-partners on Wednesday, Uber expressed gratitude to the Nigerian public while confirming the immediate wind-down of all local operations.

“We are writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026,” the company stated. “Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life connecting you with independent transportation providers. Whether it was a morning commute, a ride to see loved ones, or exploring the city, thank you for trusting the platform to connect you to a driver to get you there safely. We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Coinciding with its withdrawal from the Nigerian market, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi announced a sweeping corporate restructuring in an internal memo to staff, disclosing that the company is trimming roughly 10 percent of its global headcount to eliminate bureaucratic bloat.

The layoffs, which represent Uber’s largest workforce reduction since the 2020 pandemic, primarily target coordination and middle-management roles, reducing the total number of managers across the tech giant by 20 percent and reducing two-person micro-teams by nearly half as total headcount settles just under 30,000 employees.

“Today, we’re making a number of significant organizational changes across Uber. We are removing layers, simplifying team structures, refining our global location strategy, and focusing our people and investments against the biggest opportunities ahead of us,” Khosrowshahi wrote. “As a result, we will be reducing the size of our team by about 10%. Everyone whose role has been affected has already been notified, except in countries where we will follow the required local process.”

Addressing why the firm is retrenching during a period of revenue growth, the Uber chief explained that rapid expansion over the past five years had generated excessive structural complexity that hindered agile decision-making.

“Over the last five-plus years, Uber has grown by orders of magnitude, with our top line nearly tripling,” Khosrowshahi said. “But that growth has also brought complexity: more layers, more coordination, more fragmented ownership, and in some cases structures that made sense when businesses were smaller but no longer serve us well at our current scale.”

Khosrowshahi underscored that the cost savings achieved through the workforce downsizing and market consolidation will be heavily funneled into expanding driverless mobility, autonomous software infrastructure, and strategic partnerships with commercial robotaxi manufacturers.

“Our opportunity from here is enormous: we have the chance to bring Uber to hundreds of millions more people; to invest even more in drivers, couriers and merchants; and to innovate across our core businesses and build the autonomous future,” he added. “A leaner organization will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating. It will also generate savings that we intend to reinvest in growth, innovation, and the capabilities that will matter most over the coming years.”