NYON, Switzerland – UEFA has confirmed that it made a severance payment to a woman who was allegedly in a relationship with Gianni Infantino while he was the organisation’s general secretary, according to an investigation by The Daily Telegraph.

Okay News reports that Uefa said a departure payment was made to the woman, including funding for her MBA studies at a local business school. The organisation said the payments complied with its rules at the time, but added that its regulations have since been strengthened to reflect modern governance standards.

Infantino, who is married, has strongly denied the allegations. A spokesperson for the FIFA president told The Telegraph that the claims were “categorically untrue” and said no employee at Uefa or FIFA had ever filed a complaint concerning his conduct.

Infantino served as Uefa general secretary from 2009 to 2016, having joined the organisation in 2000, before becoming FIFA president in 2016. The allegations come as he faces growing pressure over his leadership following the collapse of plans to bring private investment into the World Cup.

The 56-year-old apologised for what he described as errors surrounding the investment proposal but retained the backing of senior football executives at a meeting in Morocco. Some European football associations have called for his resignation and threatened boycotts of FIFA events, while Conmebol, the Confederation of African Football and the football associations of Mexico and Argentina have backed him.

FIFA and Infantino have been contacted for further comment. The allegations have added another controversy to the leadership battle surrounding the FIFA president as he seeks to maintain support from football federations ahead of the next phase of his presidency.