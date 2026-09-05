UEFA Hand Greenwood and Guendouzi Bans After Brawl

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FRANCE — UEFA suspended Fenerbahce SK players Mason Greenwood and Matteo Guendouzi on Friday, September 4, 2026, for their involvement in a post-match altercation following their UEFA Champions League qualifying play-off second leg against Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, France.

Fenerbahce SK secured a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to progress 3-2 on aggregate, after which players and coaching staff from both teams engaged in a brawl. Okay News reports that UEFA handed Matteo Guendouzi a four-match suspension from UEFA club competitions, with two of the matches subject to a one-year probationary period.

UEFA found Matteo Guendouzi guilty of insulting individuals present at the match, provoking spectators, and violating basic rules of decent conduct. The governing body also fined Matteo Guendouzi 50,000 euros ($58,000), citing actions that included gesturing with his middle finger toward Olympique Lyonnais supporters and triggering the post-match scuffle.

Mason Greenwood received a one-match suspended ban and a fine of 30,000 euros ($34,800) for violating the basic rules of decent conduct. Both players previously played for Olympique Lyonnais rival Olympique de Marseille.

The disciplinary decision was rendered by UEFA on Friday, September 4, 2026.