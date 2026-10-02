Uganda Beat DR Congo 2–0 in Johannesburg Friendly

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Uganda beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2–0 in a men’s international football friendly in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, October 2, according to match reports from Radio Okapi and Actualite.cd.

Ugandan sports publication Kawowo reported that James Bogere and Kelvin Boateng scored in either half at the FNB Stadium, giving Paul Put’s side victory over the team coached by Sébastien Desabre.

Okay News reports that the result was reported by outlets in both countries, following a fixture the Congolese football federation, FECOFA, had confirmed as part of its senior men’s training programme in South Africa.

Radio Okapi’s account described Uganda taking an early lead and carrying a 1–0 advantage into halftime before adding a second shortly after the restart.

Actualite.cd described a changed Congolese side in which Desabre gave opportunities to newer members of the squad.

The federation’s pre-match announcement identified the encounter as an international friendly, rather than an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Friday’s result therefore came outside the qualifying competition.