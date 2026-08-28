Uganda Police Restrict Movement for National Cleaning Day

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KAMPALA, Uganda – The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has issued an operational security advisory declaring temporary nationwide movement restrictions for Saturday, August 29, 2026, to facilitate mass public participation in National Cleaning Day, the police high command confirmed on Friday, August 28, 2026.

In an official press statement released in Kampala by the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R. Kituuma psc (U), authorities confirmed that general vehicular and pedestrian movement will be halted for three hours, between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM, across all urban centres and residential communities.

Okay News reports that the sanitation exercise is aimed at mobilizing citizens and corporate bodies to clear drainage channels, collect municipal waste, and improve public hygiene to reduce disease outbreaks in residential neighborhoods.

The police stated that only essential services and verified traveler categories will be permitted on major transit arteries during the three-hour sanitation window.

Those granted unconditional movement clearance include emergency service vehicles, patients travelling for urgent or scheduled hospital appointments with relevant medical documentation, and on-duty health workers possessing valid institutional identification.

Exemptions also extend to state security agencies, licensed private security personnel on active guard shifts, accredited journalists carrying operational press cards, and commercial cross-border cargo vehicles traversing designated international transport corridors.

Furthermore, the advisory cleared passengers travelling to or from international airports and cross-border transport terminals provided they present valid boarding passes or travel documents, alongside foreign tourists with proof of accommodation, diplomats travelling in marked embassy vehicles, and staff of United Nations agencies and international organizations.

ACP Kituuma urged members of the general public to comply with the directive, participate diligently in cleaning their immediate surroundings, and cooperate with security personnel deployed across major intersections.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to cooperate with security personnel deployed to enforce the directive and to avoid confrontations, arguments, or any form of altercation,” Kituuma stated, advising citizens requiring on-the-spot guidance to consult the nearest police supervisor on duty.