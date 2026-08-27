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KAMPALA, Uganda – President Yoweri Museveni has officially commissioned the Kampala Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Nsambya, Kampala, celebrating the landmark hospitality development as a prime model of domestic capital mobilization, local enterprise growth, and value addition.

Officiating at the grand inauguration and key handover ceremony on Thursday, August 27, 2026, President Museveni commended lead investor and businessman Mr. Posiano Ngabirano for his entrepreneurial journey, expanding from a modest retail grocery shop in Nakasero into a major player in Uganda’s luxury real estate and tourism infrastructure.

Okay News reports that the President emphasized the critical role of domestic industrialization and private sector investments in shifting Uganda from an import-dependent economy to a self-sustaining productive hub.

“I congratulate Mr. Posiano Ngabirano for growing his business from a small grocery shop in Nakasero into this major investment,” Museveni said. “This is the kind of transformation we want to see, from importing to producing and creating wealth here in Uganda.”

The President reiterated his administration’s economic blueprint, noting that sustainable national transformation rests on four foundational pillars: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and information and communication technology (ICT).

“Our development must be driven by the four sectors of commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT. I am also pleased that this investment is creating jobs for Ugandans and supporting local suppliers,” the President added.

President Museveni expressed profound gratitude to His Eminence Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala and the Catholic Church for providing the expansive land in Nsambya for the project, while acknowledging the strategic financial backing and institutional partnerships with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and global hospitality chain Marriott International.

Reaffirming Uganda’s open-door economic policy, the President assured international and indigenous investors of sustained peace, stable fiscal incentives, and infrastructure support to foster long-term business success across the country.