LONDON, United Kingdom – Millions of people across England and Wales have received an emergency alert warning of a very high wildfire risk as extreme heat continues to fuel fires across the country.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the alert was issued at the request of fire and rescue services and urged people to take the warning seriously. Okay News reports that authorities are asking people not to light fires in gardens, parks, countryside, moorland or wooded areas while the risk remains high. [oai_citation:0‡The Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/aug/14/emergency-alert-warning-wildfire-risk-sent-phones-england-wales?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Burnham made the appeal after visiting Stourbridge in the West Midlands, where wildfires have destroyed homes and affected residents. Nineteen homes were reported to have been destroyed in the area, while firefighters and other emergency responders continue to tackle fires in difficult conditions. [oai_citation:1‡Anadolu Ajansı](https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/uk-government-sends-emergency-wildfire-alert-to-millions-in-england-and-wales/4027827?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

The government has also deployed 100 military personnel to support emergency services dealing with major wildfires in South Wales, with another 100 personnel expected to arrive. [oai_citation:2‡ITVX](https://www.itv.com/news/wales/2026-08-14/prime-minister-deploys-army-to-tackle-major-south-wales-wildfires?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Burnham said the government’s priority was to protect lives and prevent additional fires from starting, while firefighters and emergency responders work around the clock.

The emergency alert comes as wildfire activity in England and Wales reaches record levels. Fire services have reported that the number of incidents this year has already exceeded the 1,017 fires recorded in 2025, while 11 major incidents were declared within a 24-hour period. [oai_citation:3‡The Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/aug/14/emergency-alert-warning-wildfire-risk-sent-phones-england-wales?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Burnham has also announced a temporary ban on the sale of disposable barbecues as part of efforts to reduce the risk of further fires during the extreme heat. [oai_citation:4‡The Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/aug/14/emergency-alert-warning-wildfire-risk-sent-phones-england-wales?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Authorities are urging the public to follow fire-safety guidance and help emergency crews by avoiding activities that could cause fires.