UK Ayrton Fund Reaches 46 Million People With Clean Energy

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LONDON, United Kingdom — The United Kingdom-backed Ayrton Fund has improved clean energy access for 46 million people across emerging economies and generated over 256,000 green jobs through its initial phase.

In a statement issued on September 7, 2026, prior to the Ayrton-Oxford Academic Symposium at the University of Oxford, organisers detailed the operational metrics of the initiative. Okay News reports that Ayrton Fund-supported innovations have leveraged more than £3 billion in public and private financing across 100 countries.

The fund established a global research network involving 78 universities and more than 840 innovators, academics, and delivery partners. This collaborative framework generated 191 technology patent applications and contributed to more than 2,400 research papers aimed at creating commercial energy solutions for low-income areas.

Caroline Ward, Senior International Funds Manager at UK Research and Innovation, noted that the Oxford gathering provides an avenue to align universities, funders, and policymakers to accelerate clean energy deployment. Professor Kevin Marsh, Director of the Africa Oxford Initiative, stated that African researchers remain central to addressing global energy poverty and navigating green transitions through cross-sector partnerships.

Specific curriculum changes were highlighted by Professor Misbahu Mohammed, an academic at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in Nigeria. Participation in the Transforming Energy Access Learning Partnership enabled the university’s Master of Science Renewable Energy Programme to integrate two practical courses focused on local energy solutions and off-grid appliances.

The first phase of the Ayrton Fund spanned from 2021 to 2026 across 40 programmes, while the second phase is scheduled to run until 2030.