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UK Commits £100m to Bolster Ukraine Air Defence Capabilities

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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UK Commits £100m to Bolster Ukraine Air Defence Capabilities
Britain’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.

LONDON, United Kingdom — Britain’s government announced on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, a commitment of £100 million ($135 million) to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities ahead of winter, including the provision of Patriot missiles.

Okay News reports that Britain’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the support package in an official statement, noting that the funds form part of the United Kingdom’s contribution to a NATO programme backing Kyiv.

The United Kingdom Defence Ministry stated that the country will supply air defence interceptors, large-calibre artillery rounds, and drones alongside the Patriot missiles to aid Ukrainian forces.

The announcement comes following public remarks by Britain’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, following a government meeting at Downing Street regarding emergency responses.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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