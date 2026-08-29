UK Deploys Rapid Response Team to Nepal Following Floods

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Kathmandu, Nepal – The United Kingdom deployed a Rapid Deployment Team to Nepal on August 29, 2026, to support British nationals and their families affected by flooding along the Nepal–China border.

Okay News reports that the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced on Friday that the crisis response staff would arrive in Kathmandu on Saturday to reinforce consular operations and coordinate assistance with local authorities.

The deployment follows flash floods that struck on August 26, 2026, after a sudden surge of water entered the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa district. Nepalese authorities said the flooding caused destruction to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, and other infrastructure.

The FCDO said staff were “working around the clock to support British nationals and their loved ones.” The team will coordinate assistance for British nationals at the airport, support those seeking information about missing relatives, liaise with local authorities and emergency responders, and work with families in the UK.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, said the UK deployed the team because of the scale of the emergency. Miliband said, “The scenes from Nepal are devastating, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected. The safety and welfare of British nationals is our top priority. That is why we are deploying a Rapid Deployment Team to Nepal to provide additional support on the ground for British nationals and their families at what is an incredibly difficult time. Our staff are working closely with the Nepali authorities, emergency responders and our embassy in Kathmandu to ensure those affected can access the assistance and information they need. We will continue to do everything we can to support British nationals impacted by this tragedy.”

The UK is also providing a £5m humanitarian package to assist the Government of Nepal with response efforts through a combination of UN, Red Cross, and NGO interventions, building on support to strengthen disaster resilience over the past 15 years. The FCDO said, “Given the scale and complexity of the situation, the UK has also brought in additional humanitarian expertise. Early deployment of specialist personnel helps strengthen preparedness, coordination and decision-making during rapidly evolving emergencies,”

The FCDO advised British nationals in Nepal requiring consular assistance to contact the British Embassy in Kathmandu or call the FCDO, while those concerned about family or friends in affected areas were advised to contact the FCDO for support.