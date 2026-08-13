UK Economic Growth Slows to 0.4 Per Cent in Second Quarter

LONDON, United Kingdom: The gross domestic product of the United Kingdom increased by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, representing a slowdown from the 0.6 per cent expansion recorded in the first three months of the year.

Okay News reports that the Office for National Statistics published these figures on Thursday, noting that output remained robust despite domestic political transitions and rising energy costs linked to the war involving the United States and Iran.

The economic data follows the resignation of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister in late June, who was succeeded by Andy Burnham as the Labour government faced polling challenges from Reform UK. The country’s new finance minister, John Healey, said that under Burnham, Labour was a “hands-on government, putting British interests first, giving breathing space to those feeling the strain, making our country more resilient and bringing hope back.”

Addressing the elevated inflation, Healey said, “I know people are worried about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on their cost of living, which has been too high for too long, and it has added pressure on British businesses.”

The Office for National Statistics Director of Economic Statistics, Liz McKeown, said, “Growth (overall) slowed in the second quarter of the year, following a strong start to 2026, but remained relatively robust.” McKeown said that output from the services sector grew 0.5 per cent in the second quarter and added, “Services were once again the main driver of growth.”

The second quarter ended with a 0.3 per cent expansion in June after zero growth in May and a slight dip in April. The agency cited the football World Cup “as a reason for an increase in turnover in June… by businesses in industries such as the manufacture of alcohol, wholesale, food and beverage serving activities, publishing activities, television production and advertising.”

The research manager at the British Chambers of Commerce, Stuart Morrison, said, “the headline figures shouldn’t disguise the cocktail of cost pressures choking long-term business growth.” Morrison said the first budget of the finance minister, scheduled for October 28, “must be a game changer for stronger, sustainable growth,” stating the country needed “measures that boost trade, investment and productivity.”

The Bank of England recently warned that inflation is projected to rise as the conflict in the Middle East maintains high energy prices.