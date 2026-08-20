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BRISTOL, UK – A fraudster who posed as a former special forces soldier, multimillionaire and cancer patient has been jailed for three years and two months after defrauding four victims of almost £68,000.

Joseph Gibson, 35, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, used false identities and fabricated business opportunities to persuade victims to give him money between July 2020 and October 2021.

Okay News understands that two of the victims met Gibson through the dating app Tinder, with one believing they were in a romantic relationship with him.

Gibson falsely claimed to have been worth hundreds of millions of pounds, served in the Special Boat Service and owned yachts. He also used fake bank statements to create the appearance of substantial wealth.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

One victim gave Gibson more than £5,600 after he claimed he needed money for business opportunities, hospital expenses and online trading. She said the fraud caused her anxiety and emotional distress.

Another victim handed over more than £30,000 after Gibson promised substantial returns through investments and trading. She ultimately lost £21,000 and said she had been left heavily in debt.

A third victim gave Gibson £28,000 based on his claims of being a successful businessman. She recovered only £10,000 and said the fraud had affected her relationships with her children.

The fourth victim, a retired superyacht captain, invested £23,350 and described the emotional impact of the fraud as severe.

Judge Recorder Jaron Crooknorth described Gibson’s offending as “serious, sophisticated and sustained”, saying the deception began from his first contact with the victims.

The court heard that hundreds of thousands of pounds had passed through Gibson’s accounts, with the prosecution raising concerns that money had been spent on cars and overseas travel.

Gibson’s barrister had asked for sentencing to be deferred to allow him to earn money to repay the victims, but prosecutors questioned his finances and credibility.

The judge said the evidence showed that deception was central to Gibson’s offending and that the victims had suffered significant financial and emotional harm.

He said Gibson’s lack of previous convictions and expression of remorse provided limited mitigation, but concluded that an immediate prison sentence was necessary.

A further hearing will determine how Gibson can repay his victims.