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LONDON, United Kingdom – British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has cancelled all official government engagements for Monday and Tuesday following the death of his father, Kenneth Roy Burnham, who passed away in a care home at the age of 86 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s disease, 10 Downing Street announced on Monday afternoon, September 14, 2026.

Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister has stepped away from public duties for a 48-hour period of family mourning, clearing a scheduled roundtable with British business leaders and regional metro mayors at Number 10 on Monday afternoon, as well as the weekly Tuesday morning Cabinet meeting and his anticipated address to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) annual conference in Brighton.

Okay News reports that the late elder Burnham, widely known as Roy, worked for decades as a telephone engineer for British Telecom (BT), raising his family in Leigh, Greater Manchester, before his health deteriorated in recent years due to advanced cognitive decline.

Prime Minister Burnham has spoken movingly about his father’s medical condition, revealing in interviews prior to taking office in July that his father’s advanced Alzheimer’s meant he was unaware that his son had risen to lead the British Government.

“That’s a sadness because he would be proud,” Burnham reflected during an interview discussing his family’s journey. “The way I look at it, it’s his achievement as well. A whole family achievement although he doesn’t know it.”

The personal experience of navigating his father’s illness and observing the dedication of residential care workers became a central ideological pillar of Burnham’s political platform, inspiring his pledge to overhaul England’s fragmented social care infrastructure.

In a major policy address on adult social care delivered shortly after assuming office, the Prime Minister promised comprehensive legislation to reform care funding, asserting that his administration would build an integrated National Care Service to support his father and the millions facing systemic inequities within the current system.

The bereavement occurred barely 24 hours after Burnham completed the annual 13.1-mile Great North Run half-marathon between Newcastle upon Tyne and South Shields on Sunday, crossing the finish line in just under two hours to raise funds for Changing Lives, an independent charity supporting homeless and vulnerable individuals across the North East.

Cross-party tributes have poured into Westminster following the announcement, with senior cabinet colleagues, parliamentary figures, and opposition leaders extending heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister, his mother Eileen, and the wider Burnham family as private funeral arrangements commence.