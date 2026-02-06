UK Rap Star Central Cee Reportedly Converts to Islam

British rapper Central Cee has announced that he has converted to Islam, revealing the decision during a recent livestream with friends.

The “Band4Band” hitmaker, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, said he had taken his Shahada and officially embraced the faith, drawing congratulatory reactions from those present.

Okay News reports that the rapper also confirmed he has changed his name following the conversion. Before the announcement, Central Cee had not publicly identified with any religion, making the revelation a notable personal milestone for the UK drill star.

Born in London in 1998, Central Cee rose to prominence with his 2020 breakout single Day in the Life and has since become one of the most influential figures in the UK drill scene. His announcement has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and fellow artists offering messages of support and goodwill.