UK to Crack Down on AI Chatbots in Major Child Online Safety Push

London, UK – The United Kingdom government has announced plans to tighten regulations on artificial intelligence chatbots as part of a broader effort to strengthen online child safety.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move would target harmful and illegal AI-generated content, including non-consensual sexualised images, and ensure chatbot providers comply with existing digital safety laws.

The proposals include granting ministers expanded legal powers to act swiftly on the outcome of a public consultation set to begin in March. That review will examine measures such as setting a minimum age for social media use and potentially banning children under 16 from accessing platforms — similar to restrictions already introduced in Australia. Officials say the aim is to prevent delays caused by waiting for new primary legislation each time technology evolves.

The crackdown follows controversy over AI tools, including the Grok chatbot on Elon Musk’s X platform, which faced criticism over the creation of non-consensual intimate images. Starmer’s plan has drawn support from both the governing Labour Party and the opposition Conservatives. However, critics warn that stricter age-verification rules and possible VPN restrictions could raise concerns about privacy, free speech and access to online services.