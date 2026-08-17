UK Updates Unclaimed Property Guidelines

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England, United Kingdom – The United Kingdom government revised its administrative guidelines regarding unclaimed land and property valuations on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Bona Vacantia Division published updates on its website for ownerless properties that pass to the Crown in England and Wales.

The revisions apply to the division’s “Refer Bona Vacantia Land or Buildings (BVC2)” and “Apply to buy a Freehold Reversion (BVC4)” instructions. The division said the updates reflect “increases in the indicative charges relating to the District Valuer fees” for cases where a valuation is required for land, buildings, or a leasehold reversion.

The Home Office specified that the underlying rules establishing what constitutes bona vacantia remain unchanged. The notice said the “guidelines had been revised to incorporate the increased indicative District Valuer charges.”

The updated guidance is directed at “people dealing with land, buildings, freehold reversions or leasehold reversions that fall within the Bona Vacantia Division’s remit.” A 2025 report noted that foreign nationals who die intestate risk asset forfeiture if their property remains unclaimed by a legal next of kin over a specific period.