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Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian attacks on his country’s energy facilities continued on Sunday, October 11, 2026, as Kyiv awaited details of an energy ceasefire announced by United States President Donald Trump.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy reported a strike on CHP-5, a combined heat and power plant in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine. He said Russian drones and glide bombs had also remained active during the day.

A later account from Ukraine’s presidential office said a drone had struck a power plant in Kyiv, the capital, leaving several districts without electricity. Zelenskyy told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the Kyiv attack and subsequent strikes on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region occurred after Trump’s announcement, according to the readout.

Trump had said both Russia and Ukraine had accepted an immediate halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. Russia had not publicly confirmed its acceptance in the reporting available on Sunday, and the terms of a bilateral arrangement remained unclear.

“We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia,” Zelenskyy said in his address.

Okay News reports that the Ukrainian president said Kyiv was ready to stop attacking Russian energy facilities and expected Russia to do the same. He also said Ukraine’s armed forces had received the appropriate orders.

The accounts of renewed strikes are Ukrainian official statements. They do not establish that Russia had accepted a mutual ceasefire before the attacks took place.

Zelenskyy said Russia had carried out more than 200 strikes on Ukrainian electricity generation and transmission facilities over the preceding week, as well as 17 strikes on oil and gas installations. Okay News has not independently verified those figures.

The presidential office said Zelenskyy discussed the proposed energy ceasefire with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

In his separate conversation with von der Leyen, Zelenskyy also discussed defence support and preparations for further European assistance. The presidency said their teams would hold detailed talks on coordinating the next steps.

In a separate attack earlier in the week, Ukrainian police reported 16 deaths in Pryluky on October 7, after a missile hit a residential building in the northern Chernihiv region.