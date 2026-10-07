Ukraine Says Nine Killed in Pryluky as Strike Toll Rises

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Ukrainian authorities say nine people, including three children, have been killed in a Russian strike on an apartment building in Pryluky, as rescuers continued searching the wreckage on Wednesday, 7 October.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said 40 people were injured, including seven children. Its latest update raised the death toll in the city in the northern Chernihiv region from six reported earlier.

The National Police of Ukraine separately confirmed nine deaths, saying the bodies of three children had been recovered from the rubble. That update gave the toll as of 11:30 a.m. local time.

Okay News reports that emergency teams had rescued 12 people, including a child, according to the emergency service. Its psychologists had also provided assistance to 36 people at the scene.

Rescuers continue searching damaged building

The emergency service said the rescue operation at the residential building was continuing, with crews searching the site and removing damaged structural material.

Police said in an earlier account of the attack that Russian missiles struck Pryluky at about 6 a.m. Hits were recorded at an apartment block, a centre for children’s and youth activities, and a business.

Police officers joined rescuers and medical teams at the affected locations and helped clear the rubble.

Chernihiv regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in an initial statement that one missile had hit a residential building in the morning while people were still asleep.

Photograph: National Police of Ukraine, released 7 October 2026, under CC BY 4.0. Presented in an Okay News fitted frame.