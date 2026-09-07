Umeh Defends Peter Obi over 2027 Election Threat Comments

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, has defended presidential candidate Peter Obi against claims that his warnings to electoral riggers ahead of the 2027 general election constitute an incitement to anarchy.

Speaking on Channels Television‘s ‘Morning Brief’ program on Monday, September 7, 2026, Victor Umeh stated that comments made by Peter Obi were not extreme and reflected the legitimate expectations of voters.

Okay News reports that Victor Umeh characterized the remarks made by Peter Obi, who serves as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, as a patriotic call to duty for the Independent National Electoral Commission to protect the integrity of the ballot box.

During a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Peter Obi told attendees that citizens would no longer tolerate attempts to undermine their choices and warned that votes must be counted in the upcoming general election.

Victor Umeh stated that conducting a transparent election with proper accreditation, voting, sorting, counting, and collation remains the most effective way to prevent post-election tension.

The lawmaker added that any potential unrest following the polls would stem from the fraudulent manipulation of results rather than warnings issued by Peter Obi.