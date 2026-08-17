Umo Eno Inspects New Ibom Air Airbus A220-300 in Canada

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UYO, Nigeria – Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has inspected Ibom Air’s latest brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft during a visit to the Airbus production facility in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.

Eno said the aircraft is the third new A220-300 in the airline’s current delivery series and is expected to begin commercial operations before the Christmas season. Okay News reports that the governor also carried out a pre-delivery inspection of the aircraft.

The governor said Ibom Air’s first two A220 aircraft are also expected to return to service by the end of September. Their return, combined with the arrival of the new aircraft, is expected to increase the airline’s capacity as it expands its route network.

Eno said the state government remains focused on strengthening Ibom Air and improving air connectivity across the region.

He added that the expansion of the airline is intended to support tourism, trade and investment while helping Akwa Ibom develop its position as an emerging aviation hub.