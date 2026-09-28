UN, AU Ask Obasanjo to Save Ethiopia Peace Deal

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NEW YORK, United States — The United Nations and the African Union have asked former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, to resume mediation efforts between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and Tigrayan forces as rising tensions threaten to dismantle the peace agreement reached in November 2022.

The request followed the 27th Consultative Meeting of the UN-AU Joint Task Force on Peace and Security in New York on September 28, 2026. Okay News reports that Olusegun Obasanjo, who serves as the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa, led the original mediation process that resulted in the Pretoria peace agreement.

Both international bodies reaffirmed their steadfast support for Olusegun Obasanjo and called on all parties to return immediately to direct talks under the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. The task force warned that miscalculations in northern Ethiopia could lead to further military escalation and destabilise the broader Horn of Africa.

The African Union delegation to the meeting was led by the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye. The United Nations delegation included Under-Secretaries-General Rosemary DiCarlo, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and Atul Khare, alongside United Nations Special Representative to the African Union, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, and Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martin Kimani.

During the session, the joint task force reviewed security situations across Africa, including conflicts in Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Regarding Sudan, the organisations stated that no military solution exists, called for an immediate end to hostilities, and rejected any attempts to form a parallel government.

On South Sudan, the meeting called for national consensus ahead of scheduled elections in December 2026. The task force also reviewed cooperation frameworks under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719 for funding African Union-led peace operations and noted operational agreements signed during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.