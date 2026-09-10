UN Deputy Chief Urges Africa to Learn From Past Leaders

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ABEOKUTA, Nigeria — United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visited the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute on September 9, 2026, to advocate for incorporating the experiences of past African leaders into the development of future governance frameworks.

Okay News reports that Amina Mohammed met with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institute, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, following her public address.

During the visit, Amina Mohammed characterized the facility as a venue to preserve and transfer leadership knowledge across generations.

“OOLI is a place for leadership to be discussed, a leadership to be remembered. Leadership for us to stand on the shoulders of those who have been there is important,” Amina Mohammed said. “Africa as a continent must draw lessons from the experiences of past leaders to prepare the next generation of ethical and visionary leaders. For us, this is a demonstration of a legacy of a life that is not yet done, is still leading, and this is really important.”

Following her address, the former Minister of Environment held a closed-door meeting with Olusegun Obasanjo that centered on peacebuilding, sustainable development, youth leadership, and institutional governance across Africa.

Olusegun Obasanjo stated that the platform was designed to base continental leadership development on direct experience, academic study, and practical application.

“Our goal at OOLI is to ensure that leadership in Africa is not left to chance,” Olusegun Obasanjo said. “We are building a space where experience, scholarship, and practice meet—so that future leaders do not start from zero, but from a foundation of tested wisdom and global engagement.”

Amina Mohammed also held strategic discussions with Prof. Samuel Adedeji Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and member of its Board of Trustees.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of the Institute, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, Prof. Samuel Adedeji Daramola described the visit as official validation for the entity’s instructional programs.

“Having the UN Deputy Secretary-General at OOLI is both an honour and a validation of our work,” Prof. Samuel Adedeji Daramola said. “Her reflections on legacy, continuity, and standing on the shoulders of proven leaders speak directly to why OOLI exists. We are committed to translating these values into concrete programmes that impact communities, institutions, and future leaders across Africa and beyond.”

The official announcement of the visit was issued on September 10, 2026, by Prof. Elvis Otobo, media consultant to Prof. Samuel Adedeji Daramola.