Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The United Nations human rights office said on Monday that killings continued in Gaza after last year’s ceasefire announcement.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in an October 12 statement that it had verified 1,076 conflict-related deaths from October 10, 2025 to the end of July 2026.

The count included 268 children, 126 women and 682 men. Okay News reports that OHCHR’s published figure ends in July, more than two months before the statement’s release.

The statement does not explain the verification procedure or include an Israeli response. Okay News has not independently verified the deaths.

“To record it during a supposed ceasefire is simply unfathomable,” said Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Sunghay had said in May that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas reduced the scale of violence and allowed limited humanitarian relief, while killings and damage to infrastructure continued almost daily.