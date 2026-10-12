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UN Rights Office Says Gaza Killings Continued After Ceasefire Announcement

The UN office published a defined-period casualty count alongside its warning that killings have continued in Gaza.

By Damilola A.
Published
United Nations Secretariat Building and flagpoles in New York.
File photo: The United Nations headquarters in New York on June 20, 2023. Photo: Horizon206.

The United Nations human rights office said on Monday that killings continued in Gaza after last year’s ceasefire announcement.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in an October 12 statement that it had verified 1,076 conflict-related deaths from October 10, 2025 to the end of July 2026.

The count included 268 children, 126 women and 682 men. Okay News reports that OHCHR’s published figure ends in July, more than two months before the statement’s release.

The statement does not explain the verification procedure or include an Israeli response. Okay News has not independently verified the deaths.

“To record it during a supposed ceasefire is simply unfathomable,” said Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Sunghay had said in May that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas reduced the scale of violence and allowed limited humanitarian relief, while killings and damage to infrastructure continued almost daily.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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