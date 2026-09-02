UN Warns Ebola Outbreak Outpacing DRC Response Efforts

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher warned on September 2, 2026, that the global response to Ebola must urgently outpace the virus as total deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo approach 3,000.

Okay News reports that Tom Fletcher confirmed the outbreak is expanding faster than containment efforts despite a scale-up by humanitarian agencies and DRC authorities.

DRC authorities reported more than 6,100 confirmed cases and 2,950 deaths by August 31, 2026, with over 5,000 infections recorded in Ituri Province alone. The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak was officially declared in the DRC on May 15, 2026.

The current epidemic is spreading faster than the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic. A funding shortfall of about $1.1 billion (₦1.81 trillion) remains, limiting agencies from expanding surveillance, treatment, community mobilisation, and cross-border preparedness.

“The response is growing and has been scaled up, but the virus is moving faster,” Fletcher said. “And unless we scale up urgently, more lives will be lost and the threat will grow.”

The United Nations chief relief official stated that containing the epidemic requires sustained political commitment, unrestricted humanitarian access, and increased international financing. Fletcher warned that governments must ensure workers can reach affected communities where insecurity and weak infrastructure complicate efforts.

“We have the experience, the tools and extraordinary people risking their lives to stop this epidemic. What we need now is political will, access and resources,,” Fletcher said. “We have beaten Ebola before, and we can do it again.”

Fletcher disclosed that his agency has allocated more than $57 million (₦93.8 billion) from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund to support response and preparedness efforts in the DRC and neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation recently declared Uganda’s latest Ebola outbreak over following rapid detection, contact tracing, isolation, clinical care, infection prevention, and strengthened surveillance.

United Nations Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that the International Organization for Migration has conducted nearly 23,000,000 health screenings in the DRC and neighbouring countries to monitor population movements, identify possible cases, and reduce cross-border transmission risks.