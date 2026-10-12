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An estimated 113.3 million people in Nigeria were living in multidimensional poverty in 2024, according to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released on Monday, October 12, 2026.

The 2026 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index puts the share at 48.7%, using Nigeria’s 2024 Demographic and Health Survey. The estimate describes conditions captured by that survey, rather than a count conducted in 2026.

Okay News reports that UNDP published the update with the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative at the University of Oxford. It measures overlapping shortages in health, education and living standards, including nutrition, schooling, electricity, drinking water and sanitation.

A person is classified as multidimensionally poor when their household experiences deprivations amounting to at least one-third of the indicators’ combined weight. The indicators carry different weights, so the measure is not simply a count of how many basic services a household lacks.

The report also records a deterioration in Nigeria’s poverty trend between 2021 and 2024, using a separate series designed to make the survey results comparable.

In that harmonised series, the poverty rate rose from 33.0% in 2021 to 38.7% in 2024. The estimated number of people affected increased from 72.2 million to 90.1 million, a rise of about 17.9 million.

Those comparable figures exclude the nutrition indicator, with the remaining indicators reweighted. This is why the 2024 trend figure of 38.7% differs from the full-indicator estimate of 48.7%. Comparing the 2021 rate of 33.0% directly with 48.7% would combine two different measures.

The report says the increase followed a reduction in Nigeria’s multidimensional poverty between 2018 and 2021. It does not establish how much of the subsequent change can be attributed to any particular government policy.

The new global estimate also differs from Nigeria’s national multidimensional poverty measure, which put the number at 133 million in 2022. Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics based that finding on a separate survey conducted between November 2021 and February 2022.

UNDP cautions that national and global indices should not be directly compared because their indicators, weights and poverty thresholds can differ. The gap between 133 million and 113.3 million therefore cannot be treated as evidence that roughly 20 million Nigerians escaped poverty.

Across the 108 countries covered by the new global update, about 1.2 billion people were living in acute multidimensional poverty. UNDP said the comparable total was 51.5 million higher than in the previous edition, the first recorded increase since the index began in 2010.

“The rise in poverty should be a wake-up call for the world,” UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo said.

The change between editions does not mean all those people became poor within one year. Updated population estimates added 15.8 million people to the count in 95 countries without new survey results. The rest reflected changes in poverty rates, population and the indicators available in countries with new surveys.

The report also found that 33 of the 89 countries with comparable trend data had at least halved their MPI value in fewer than 15 years.