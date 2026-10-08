Swoop Says UNILAG Selected It for Campus Food Delivery Pilot

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Food delivery company Swoop said the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Nigeria has selected it as one of two approved platforms for a three-month campus delivery pilot that will restrict access to registered, identifiable riders.

In a statement dated October 8, 2026, supplied to Okay News by its public relations agency, IVI PR, the company said the programme responds to concerns about unregistered delivery riders entering the university in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Okay News reports that, under the arrangement described by Swoop, food deliveries on campus will be handled by a pool of riders operating through the approved platforms. Swoop said it would work with the university’s security unit on rider registration and identification, and with the dean of student affairs on student welfare.

“We are pleased to have been selected by UNILAG as one of the two platforms supporting this important programme,” said Demola Adesina, Swoop’s country manager, who was identified in the statement as a UNILAG alumnus.

“Our focus is to ensure that every Swoop rider operating on campus is properly registered, identifiable and accountable, while giving students continued access to convenient and affordable food delivery.”

The company said customers would be able to see delivery and service charges before confirming an order and track deliveries in real time. Its official website already lists UNILAG among the areas it serves in Yaba, Lagos, and says delivery fees vary by location.

Swoop also said riders retain 100% of their delivery fees. It described lower costs and improved safety as aims of the partnership, but the release did not provide a student delivery tariff, a price comparison or measured safety results.

“Safety and convenience should go hand in hand,” Adesina said. “This pilot gives us an opportunity to demonstrate that food delivery can be convenient and affordable while still meeting the high standards of accountability expected within a university community.”

The statement did not name the second approved platform or specify the pilot’s start and end dates.