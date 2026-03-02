United Capital Proposes N12.6 Billion Final Dividend as 2025 Profit Rises 16.5%

United Capital Plc has proposed a final dividend payout of N12.6 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2025, following a 16.5 percent increase in profit after tax to N28.15 billion from N24.10 billion in 2024.

Okay News reports that a final dividend of 70 kobo per share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 7, 2026. An interim dividend of 30 kobo per share was paid at half-year, bringing the total dividend for the year to N1.00 per share, amounting to N18 billion.

Gross earnings rose to N58.55 billion from N43.43 billion in the previous year, reflecting expansion across the group’s core business lines. Earnings per share increased to 156 kobo from 134 kobo. Fee and commission income climbed to N23.25 billion from N14.59 billion, while net trading income rose sharply to N17.66 billion from N6.41 billion in 2024.

Total assets increased to N1.76 trillion from N1.70 trillion, driven by growth in investment securities to N1.34 trillion and loans and advances to N68.78 billion. Managed funds rose to N993.64 billion from N846.60 billion, while shareholders’ funds grew to N150 billion from N133.50 billion. This dividend payout reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.