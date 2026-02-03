United States Targets 79 Nigerians For Deportation Over Criminal Convictions

The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to deport at least 79 Nigerian nationals convicted of different crimes in the United States, saying they are part of a group it describes as the “worst of the worst” offenders.

The agency disclosed this on its website after highlighting arrests carried out by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal body responsible for enforcing immigration laws and removing people who are unlawfully present in the country.

Okay News reports that the list, reviewed on Monday, 2 February 2026, includes Nigerians convicted for offences such as fraud, drug trafficking, assault, manslaughter, robbery, and other serious crimes.

In an accompanying statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it was publicising individuals arrested during a wider crackdown on criminal immigrants. The agency said its officers are “starting with the worst of the worst” as it pushes ahead with large-scale removals under the administration of Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States.

Among those named on the list are Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, and Oriyomi Aloba.

Others listed include Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay, and Joseph Ogbara.

The names also include Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi, and Omotayo Akinto.

Further names on the list are Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonyе Bienzigha, Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru, and Henry Idiagbonya.

Also listed are Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba, and Akeem Adeleke.

Others named include Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo, Dennis Ofuoma, and Boluwaji Akingunsoye.

The list also features Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer, and Chibuzo Nwaonu.

The deportation plan is part of a broader immigration enforcement push that has affected many foreign nationals across the United States, including Nigerians. In recent days, reports in Nigeria have said some Nigerians in the United States have become more cautious, with some avoiding public attention while others consider returning home quietly due to fears of enforcement actions.

The wider operation has sparked public debate and protests in some places, especially as enforcement efforts have reportedly included raids and other aggressive actions by federal immigration officers, raising questions about how the policy is being carried out and its impact on immigrant communities.