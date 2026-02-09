‘US Airstrikes Are a Blessing for Nigeria,’ First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Says

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed strong support for the United States military intervention in Northern Nigeria, characterizing the recent airstrikes ordered by US President Donald Trump as a positive development for the West African nation’s security. Speaking during an official visit to the United States, she emphasized the Nigerian government’s desire for continued partnership in the fight against insurgency.

Okay News reports that Mrs. Tinubu made these remarks during an interview with the US broadcaster Fox News on Friday, February 6, 2026. Her comments came shortly after she attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., alongside President Trump. When asked about the specific military operations conducted on Christmas Day in Sokoto State, North-West Nigeria, the First Lady described the intervention as “quite a blessing.”

The airstrikes in question were authorized by President Trump on December 25, 2025, marking a significant escalation in American involvement in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts. The U.S. President stated that the operations were a direct response to the persistent targeting of Christians by terrorist groups in the region. He warned that military actions would continue if the violence against religious communities persisted, describing the initial strikes as a necessary measure to curb the activities of radical groups.

“Nigeria is looking forward to collaboration,” Mrs. Tinubu stated, indicating that the administration of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, anticipates further joint security measures. “We are expecting that there will be more.” The engagement highlights a shifting dynamic in diplomatic relations between Abuja and Washington, following earlier tensions regarding the security situation in Africa’s most populous country.