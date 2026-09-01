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US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns Following Reported Hegseth Tensions

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns Following Reported Hegseth Tensions
US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

WASHINGTON, United StatesUS Army top civilian leader Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation on Monday, August 31, 2026, following reported tensions with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed the development on Monday after a report by The Wall Street Journal detailed the departure. Okay News reports that Anna Kelly stated, “Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army.”

Kelly cited Driscoll’s “outstanding leadership” during US military operations, stating he assisted with “restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more.” Kelly added, “The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War.”

The departure follows strained relations between Driscoll, a former law school classmate of US Vice President JD Vance, and Hegseth. The resignation leaves the US Army without permanent civilian or uniformed leadership as military operations enter their seventh month in the regional conflict involving Iran.

Hegseth previously dismissed Army Chief of Staff General Randy George in April 2026 and has not nominated a permanent successor.

Reacting to the resignation, the most senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed, placed responsibility on the defense secretary. Reed stated, “I do not welcome Secretary Driscoll’s resignation… It is far past time for President Trump to recognise the lasting harm that Pete Hegseth is inflicting on the Department of Defence.”

Driscoll, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 before advising the 2024 presidential reelection campaign for Donald Trump.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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