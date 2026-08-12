US Controls Strait of Hormuz and Will Keep It, Trump Says

WASHINGTON, United States – United States President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, that the United States maintains total control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will retain it.

Okay News reports that Donald Trump made the statement on his Truth Social platform, writing, “The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” He added, “Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it.”

The statement followed comments made late Tuesday to reporters, where Donald Trump said, “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They don’t have control. We have total control. We own it.” Government officials in Iran stated that their forces control much of the waterway and intend to implement a toll system in response to the war launched by the United States on February 28.

Military forces from the United States and Israel have conducted air strikes against military targets and leadership in Iran during the conflict that has lasted nearly six months. In response, forces in Iran launched missile attacks targeting United States military installations, Israel, allied Gulf nations, and commercial shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to Axios on Sunday, Donald Trump stated that the United States is focusing on blockading Iranian ports, saying, “We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”