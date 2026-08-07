US Court Orders Meta to Pay $567 Million Over Harm to Children

SANTA FE, United States – Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been ordered by a court in New Mexico to pay $567 million after a judge found the company responsible for harm caused to children through its social media platforms.

Okay News reports that the ruling directs $420 million to fund treatment services for affected children, while the remaining amount will support awareness campaigns, prevention programmes, screening services and related initiatives over the next five years. The latest judgment comes on top of an earlier $375 million damages award issued in March, bringing Meta’s total financial liability in the case to nearly $942 million.

Meta said it disagrees with both rulings and intends to appeal, insisting it has invested heavily in online safety measures and remains committed to protecting young users. Although the combined penalty represents only a small portion of the company’s estimated $60 billion annual profit in 2025, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez described the decision as a major victory for children and parents.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid ruled that Meta had created a public nuisance and ordered the company to improve safety information on Facebook and Instagram, while further strengthening its age-detection technology. The company also faces thousands of similar lawsuits across the United States, with another major trial scheduled to begin later this month in California, where several states accuse Meta of deliberately designing addictive features for young users.