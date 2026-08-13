US Creates Task Force to End Birth Tourism, Revokes Visas

ABUJA, Nigeria – The United States government established an inter-agency task force to stop foreign nationals from traveling to the country to give birth and secure citizenship for their children.

Okay News reports that the Department of State, under President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force and revoked over 600 visas globally.

The Office of the Spokesperson released a Fact Sheet stating the task force will review applicant travel histories, revoke visas of violators, and dismantle networks facilitating birth tourism. The action follows two executive orders Trump signed the previous week directing federal agencies to deport and deny visas to foreigners entering the country to give birth.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State is using all available tools to defend the integrity of US citizenship. “Citizenship is not a commodity to be acquired through the calculated exploitation of US immigration laws. “The Department of State is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security, DHS, to combat birth tourism and protect the integrity of the US immigration system,” the statement said.

Consular officers at embassies and consulates, including those in Abuja and Lagos, were directed to increase scrutiny of visa applications showing signs of intent to travel for childbirth.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs cited instances of deception, including a foreign government official who applied for a one-week visa, stayed for three months to give birth in the US, and had her visa revoked.