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WASHINGTON, United States — The United States has deported 25,447 people to third countries under secretive bilateral agreements with 35 nations as of August 31, 2026.

Media organization Forbidden Stories, along with a consortium of international journalists, published an investigation on September 21, 2026, detailing the remigration framework. Okay News reports that Forbidden Stories found the administration of US President Donald Trump earmarked $410 million to be paid directly to receiving governments or international agencies to facilitate the transfers.

The vast majority of those deported, approximately 20,000 individuals, were sent to Mexico. The remaining deportees were distributed across 27 other countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Pacific, while agreements have been finalized with seven additional nations.

Negotiations and payments have been handled by the Office of Remigration, a US Department of State division created in May 2025. The division is headed by Christian Jove Ehrhardt. Internal State Department records indicated that $81 million of the planned $410 million was allocated directly to signatory governments. The remaining funds include $178 million intended for the International Organization for Migration and $123 million for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Individual arrangements detailed in the report include a December 2025 memorandum of understanding with Cameroon, followed a week later by a five-year health assistance program worth nearly $400 million, and $30 million provided to the UN Refugee Agency in the country. The first flight carrying deportees arrived in Cameroon on January 14, 2026.

Additional accords include an agreement signed with Palau in December 2025 to accept up to 75 third-country nationals in exchange for $7.5 million, under which three people have been sent. In Eswatini, 32 people have arrived since July 2025 out of a possible 160 under an agreement valued at more than $5 million.

An International Organization for Migration spokesperson told Forbidden Stories, “whether our engagement will improve the lives of the migrants affected. In these instances, we believe strongly it does.”