US Deports 3 Million Foreign Nationals in 15 Months

WASHINGTON, United States – The administration of United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, that it has deported more than 3 million foreign nationals over 15 consecutive months without releasing any illegal immigrants into the country.

Okay News reports that the Department of State released a fact sheet outlining these measures as an effort to prioritize citizens and restore the immigration system following operations under the previous Biden administration.

“President Trump has delivered on his promise to fix the immigration system, prioritize American citizens, and protect U.S. citizenship. The border is sealed. The results are undeniable,” the statement said.

The government filed claims against 88 individuals in a denaturalization campaign targeting fraudulent citizenship and terminated taxpayer-funded public assistance for over 1.4 million illegal immigrants. Additionally, visa processing was paused for 75 high-risk countries to deter overstays, and tens of thousands of foreign nationals were purged from voter rolls across multiple states.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria issued warnings to visa applicants and holders in Nigeria to comply with immigration laws, stating that visas would be revoked for fraud, criminal activity, and conduct threatening public safety. The Mission directed travelers to use their visas only for the issued purpose and to depart the country before their authorized stay expires.