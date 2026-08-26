US EIA Says Dangote Refinery Drove Nigeria Petroleum Export Surge

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LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s seaborne petroleum product exports expanded sevenfold since 2023 to average 561,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026 following operations at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The United States Energy Information Administration released data on August 26, 2026, detailing national shipping figures. Okay News reports that the United States Energy Information Administration attributed the export increase to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which began operations in January 2024 and raised seaborne shipments from a 2023 annual average of 79,000 barrels per day.

Data from energy intelligence firm Vortexa showed that out of the 561,000 barrels per day shipped during the second quarter of 2026, about 350,000 barrels per day were exported, compared to an annual average of 46,000 barrels per day in 2023. Prior to the startup of the refinery, state-owned refineries in Nigeria collectively shipped less than 100,000 barrels per day of petroleum products for both domestic and international markets.

The crude distillation capacity of the refinery increased from 650,000 barrels per day to 700,000 barrels per day following the completion of expansion activities in February 2026. “With increased supply of petroleum products from the country’s largest refinery, imports fell, exports increased, and Nigeria became more self-sufficient in refined petroleum products,” the agency said.

Total product shipments further increased as supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz generated additional demand for alternative refined sources. Intra-Nigerian shipments reached 211,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 81,000 barrels per day in 2025 and 33,000 barrels per day in 2023.