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WASHINGTON, DC — Africa has become the world’s most active terrorism theatre, with over two-thirds of ISIS’s global activity taking place on the continent, according to a report released by the US House Committee on Homeland Security.

Okay News reports that the US House Committee on Homeland Security released the findings on September 10, 2026, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The report, titled “25th Anniversary Report: National Security Improvements and the Domestic Threat Landscape 25 Years After 9/11/01,” noted that seven of the 10 countries with the highest number of terrorism-related deaths are located in Africa.

The committee stated that United States and partner resources on the continent remain limited and intelligence coverage remains uneven. The report also detailed how the expansion of the Foreign Terrorist Organization list now includes cartels, criminal networks, and ideologically diverse extremist groups.

Regarding domestic threats, the committee observed a shift toward lone actors and inspired attackers, which requires a transition from organization-centric counterterrorism to behavior-centric prevention. The report highlighted the convergence of terrorism and cyber capabilities, noting that nation-states are executing sustained cyber campaigns with resources comparable to intelligence services and military organizations.

Addressing border security, the committee reported that improvements along the US–Mexico border have led transnational criminal organizations to shift operations toward the US–Canada border. Criminal networks are also utilizing commercially available cryptography, telecommunications, and financial technologies to conceal activities.

The report contained 23 recommendations to Congress and the executive branch, including the deployment of a biometric entry-exit system, risk-based artificial intelligence cybersecurity standards for critical infrastructure, and increased resources for northern border security.

US House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino, a Republican representing New York, stated in the preface that significant progress has been made towards strengthening national security, but noted that persistent vigilance and adaptation are required to keep pace with the contemporary threat environment.