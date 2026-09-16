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WASHINGTON, United States – The United States Department of State has announced targeted visa restrictions against South African political figures, public officials, and individuals accused of perpetrating discrimination against the country’s white Afrikaner minority, inciting racial violence, or facilitating agricultural land expropriation without compensation, diplomatic correspondents confirmed in Washington on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The punitive immigration policy marks a severe escalation in deteriorating bilateral relations between Washington and Pretoria following months of diplomatic friction between the administration of United States President Donald Trump and the government of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Okay News reports that in a formal policy directive issued on Tuesday, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that the sanctions were invoked under provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which empower the executive branch to deny entry to foreign nationals whose conduct is deemed adverse to American foreign policy priorities.

Rubio explained that the restrictive measures were initiated after diplomatic consultations failed to resolve Washington’s concerns regarding legislative initiatives and administrative actions impacting minority communities in South Africa.

“The South African government has not adequately addressed the previously laid out concerns,” Secretary Rubio stated, specifying that the visa bans will bar individuals who promote “race-based discrimination, incite violence, or enable land confiscation without compensation in South Africa.”

In a supplementary statement published across digital diplomatic channels, the Secretary of State asserted that the United States will not permit state-tolerated marginalization of ethnic minorities to pass without tangible repercussions.

“The United States will not allow such behaviour to go unchecked,” Rubio added, stressing that individuals responsible for what Washington characterizes as racial grievances against the Afrikaner minority have no place in the United States because their actions actively undermine peace, economic stability, and the rule of law.

The visa sanctions represent the latest in a series of hostile diplomatic maneuvers executed by the Trump administration, which previously terminated foreign aid programs to South Africa, ordered the expulsion of the South African ambassador in Washington, offered political asylum pathways to Afrikaners, and levied punitive 30% tariffs on South African imports in August, representing the highest trade levy in sub-Saharan Africa.

The diplomatic rupture centers largely on South Africa’s Land Expropriation Act, which provides a legal mechanism for the state to expropriate land in the public interest with zero compensation under strictly defined, court-adjudicated circumstances.

The South African government has consistently dismissed assertions of a white genocide or racial persecution as unsubstantiated fabrications, maintaining that the legislation provides robust judicial oversight to address historical dispossessions from the apartheid era, during which the black majority was systematically dispossessed while white citizens, who represent roughly 7% of the modern population, acquired ownership of most private agricultural land.

Reinforcing Washington’s stance, the United States Embassy in Pretoria issued a stern advisory indicating that diplomatic dialogue had exhausted its utility, cautioning that the visa restriction policy is merely the preliminary phase of broader escalatory measures designed to demonstrate American resolve against Pretoria’s domestic policies.