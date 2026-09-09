US, Iran Trade Missile and Drone Strikes in Strait of Hormuz

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TEHRAN, Iran — Iran launched fresh missile and drone attacks against United States naval vessels and a military base in Jordan on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, following American strikes that destroyed five Iranian oil tankers.

Okay News reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards attacked 20 US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and launched missile strikes hitting maintenance facilities, fighter jet shelters, and deployment locations at the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. The Jordanian Armed Forces intercepted 18 incoming Iranian missiles directed toward the kingdom during the engagement.

The military escalation follows US actions on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, when American forces struck five Iranian oil tankers after directing their crews to abandon ship. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a visit to Colombia that Iran will continue to lose oil tankers for every attempted strike on US naval vessels.

Earlier in the week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized an unmanned US submarine drone in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US Department of Defense described as an older, malfunctioning model containing no sensitive data. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also claimed ballistic missile strikes against two US Navy destroyers and issued warnings to oil tankers off the coasts of Kuwait and Bahrain.

Oil markets responded to the maritime disruptions, with Brent crude rising to $99.46 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate reaching $94.45 per barrel in Asian trading on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Iran has maintained military control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz since February 2026, requiring maritime traffic to secure transit permits and pay fees.