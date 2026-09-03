US, Iran Trade Threats After Fresh Round of Middle East Strikes

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WASHINGTON — Iran and the United States traded threats on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after some of the heaviest fighting in weeks engulfed the Middle East, deepening the stalemate six months into the war.

United States President Donald Trump said US forces staged a “very heavy attack” on Iranian targets overnight and are “prepared to do another one any time we want”.

Okay News reports that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned that Tehran had adopted a “new strategy” in the war. Mohsen Rezaei wrote on X: “You will soon see that Iran’s new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations.”

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright pledged on Wednesday that a plan for expanded sanctions targeting Iran’s economic partners would deliver “absolutely maximum pressure.” Donald Trump also suggested on Wednesday renaming the Strait of Hormuz as “Trump Strait” in a post on Truth Social, asking, “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???”

Iranian forces targeted US bases in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region following extensive US bombardment on Tuesday. Officials in Tehran expressed anger after the Iranian Red Crescent stated a US attack hitting a wedding in Sirik, in southern Iran, killed 4 people, including 1 child, and wounded more than 50 people. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X: “The truth of this unlawful war of choice — and the true face of the war crime — is in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was brutally bombed as part of America’s desperate struggle to conceal its failure.”

US Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins said “the US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC”. Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X: “If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it’s Satan.”

The latest round of fighting began when Washington struck Iranian targets on Sunday, leading to retaliatory strikes against US troops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as projectile attacks that hit 2 oil tankers and killed 2 Filipino sailors. Donald Trump said the US strikes were in retaliation for an Iranian attempt to plant sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and for firing missiles at a base in Jordan.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz told a conference hosted by Israeli media outlets that Israel was prepared to respond “with great force” if attacked by Iran during the Jewish high holiday season starting in mid-September.